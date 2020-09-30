Essential reporting in volatile times.

WAYNE — The WVU Extension Service in Wayne County would like to congratulate three individuals from Wayne County who were inducted in the West Virginia 4-H All Stars on Saturday, September 26.

Inductees included Zara Harold of Lavalette and Chase Smith of Prichard — who are both accomplished 4-H members as well as Cathy Smith of Wayne, who is a wonderful volunteer with the 4-H Shooting Sports program.

The WV 4-H All Stars recognize outstanding leadership and service to the 4-H program.

For more information on the Wayne County 4-H Program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.

