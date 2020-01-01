Wayne County, W.Va.
Buy Now

Spring Valley High School.

 Lori Wolfe/HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Two students could face disciplinary action from the school, but no criminal charges will be filed following a vandalism incident at Spring Valley High School on Thursday night.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers were alerted at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a potential act of vandalism at the school near the football field.

When officers arrived, they discovered glass had been broken out of the ticket booth window at the main entrance to the football field, and they determined it was the act of “a couple Spring Valley students.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unlikely any criminal charges will be filed. School officials did not offer comment on what disciplinary action could be taken, and likely won’t deal with the issue any more until students return from winter break Jan. 6.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.