HUNTINGTON — Two students could face disciplinary action from the school, but no criminal charges will be filed following a vandalism incident at Spring Valley High School on Thursday night.
Wayne County 911 dispatchers were alerted at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a potential act of vandalism at the school near the football field.
When officers arrived, they discovered glass had been broken out of the ticket booth window at the main entrance to the football field, and they determined it was the act of “a couple Spring Valley students.”
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unlikely any criminal charges will be filed. School officials did not offer comment on what disciplinary action could be taken, and likely won’t deal with the issue any more until students return from winter break Jan. 6.