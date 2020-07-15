HUNTINGTON — For two years, Stepping Stones Inc. has been working toward the end goal of building a tiny home village for youth transitioning out of West Virginia’s foster care system.
Never has that goal felt more attainable than when the first of twelve tiny homes was transported to and placed on the property earlier this week, Executive Director Susan Fry said.
“It’s monumental for us because it’s easy to dream but when you actually see it and for our guys to see this is actually going to happen and one of them will actually get to move into their own home before the end of summer,” Fry said.
The tiny home village is the centerpiece of what Stepping Stones, Inc. calls the Youth Transition Project — a public-private partnership focused on youth ages 16-23 transitioning from foster care or experiencing homelessness. The goal is that disconnected West Virginia youth are supported to reach their full potential as they transition into adulthood.
Fry said getting the firs tiny home on site was truly an effort that took the whole community, from the day fundraising began to the day the truck arrived with the home.
“To start, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Toyota Motors gave us the funding before we had a real huge community partnership. They believed in the vision and gave us the funding for the materials that got us going,” said Fry. “Then Braskem America connected us to the school system and there have been so many students that have participated in this project.”
CTE Students from Spring Valley and Wayne competed in a design contest for the home, and students from Tolsia High helped build the structure, based off of Wayne students’ blueprint.
“Everybody pitched in to make this happen,” Fry added.
The first tiny home cost $15,000 to build. That covered all materials needed and there was no added labor cost. It did not include any electrical and plumbing work or furnishing, Fry said.
“It’s huge for our guys, huge for us and everybody involved in this partnership for the past two years. When you can see something it helps you realize the vision of what we’ve been trying to do.”
Fry added that the project was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic as Stepping Stones entered a “lock down” of sorts to limit the chances of an outbreak on the grounds. Fourteen young men currently live at the residential treatment facility.
“With our kids living in a group setting we had to reduce their risk of any type of spread so we were, for lack of a better word, on lock down for that first month trying to get food, disinfectant and masks in. Even though the project was on the back burner, it never stopped moving,” Fry said.
Stepping Stones hopes to have the first home fully furnished and move-in ready for one of the residents by the end of the summer and is expecting the arrival of a second tiny home on the property in the near future.