FORT GAY, W. Va. — 92 seniors will graduate from Tolsia on Thursday, June 25, but where they walk across the stage is the next big question administrators will have to answer.
After rejecting an offer to move the ceremony to Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards stadium, where the other two county high schools will hold there ceremonies, Tolsia administrators chose to keep their ceremony on campus and set up a socially distant graduation on their own football field.
The ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and each student will receive six tickets to distribute to family and friends. Those wishing to attend that do not have tickets may do so beginning at 7 p.m. but admittance is not guaranteed base on limited seating capacity.
"All family and guests are asked to enter through the entrance by the baseball field. Family and friends are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines and we are recommending masks be worn during the ceremony. The bleachers will be marked to help aide social distancing," school officials stated in a release.
In case of inclement weather, the school announced that they will move the ceremony indoors, separating graduates into three groups and limiting the number of family members that can attend. A decision on the location will be made at Noon the same day.
"The alternate ceremony will occur in the gym, and up to 10 family members will be allowed for each graduate. The alternate drive-through ceremony for students whose last name begins with A-F will begin at 5:00, graduates G-P will begin at 6:00, and graduates R-W will begin at 7:00 p.m."
Wayne and Spring Valley High Schools, who will hold their commencement ceremonies at Joan C. Edwards, have no alternative plans and will conduct the events outdoors "rain or shine."
Gates will open at 9 a.m for those attending SVHS' 10 a.m. ceremony and at 5 p.m. for Wayne. Parking will be available on the football stadium lot and parking garage. Entrance to the stadium will be permitted on either side. There is no limit for guests.
In all three ceremonies, masks will be worn by graduating seniors and social distancing will be enforced at both the graduation practice and ceremony.