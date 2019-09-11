Submitted article
Tolsia High School is the site for an exciting new offering in the Career-Technical Education Department. The Virtual Enterprise Program is up and running at the school under the leadership of Instructors Todd Maynard and Sean Meddings. The program is a statewide initiative that brings together the skills utilized in the Business and Manufacturing programs.
The students work within a Simulated Workplace setting to create and operate an enterprise combining these two career paths.
This is the first year for Tolsia High to participate in the Virtual Enterprise Program led by the West Virginia Department of Education and Career-Technical Education.
"I am very proud of the students that have taken on the challenge of this new program. I look forward to seeing them use their skills and pursue the careers of their choice in the future," said Meddings, Advanced Manufacturing Instructor at THS. "Our goal at Tolsia High Career Technical Center is to prepare all our students to be College and Career Ready. The skills they acquire will prepare them to be successful in their future endeavors."