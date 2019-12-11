20191211-wcn-bibleclub.jpg

Front: Ashley Hofmeister, Faith Totten, Betty Ray and Jeffrey Mounts BACK: Sister Carew, Hannah Browning, Traci Marcum, Hailey Lucas, Angel Jordan, Teresa Muncy, Justyn Spaulding and Sabrina Hill.

 Submited photo

GLEN HAYES — Tolsia High School Bible Club students assisted Christian Help of Mingo County in preparing for their annual Christmas giveaway on Monday, Dec. 9.

Students and chaperones unloaded, sorted and organized a semi truck full of gifts, clothing, toys and crafts to be distributed to the needy by Christian Help on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Old Kermit Gymnasium beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The THS Bible Club was honored to be able to live out their motto, “Be blessed and be a blessing, on purpose.”

For more information regarding the Bible Club at Tolsia High School, contact Teresa Muncy at 304-648-5566.

