WAYNE – The Town of Wayne on Monday released guidelines for participating in Trick-or-Treat set for this weekend.
Those located in town limits only will be permitted to take part in the annual event Saturday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.
According to Mayor Danny Grace, the town will be following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which include:
- avoid direct contact with trick or treaters
- give out treats outside
- setup a station with individually wrapped treats for kids to take
- wash hands before handling treats
- wear a mask
- make a cloth mask as part of your costume
- a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask
- do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask this could make breathing difficult
- masks should not be worn by children under age 2 or by anyone with trouble breathing
- stay at least 6 feet away from those who are not in your group
"You should walk in one direction down the street against traffic to avoid contact with other people," Grace said. "Of course trick or treating is not mandatory if you don't want to participate leave your porch light off and I ask trick or treaters to respect others."
There has been some confusion as to which areas of Wayne County are participating in Trick-or-Treat.
To clarify, a time has only been set for those located within town limits. Those located in all unincorporated areas do not have a set time or plan. This means Wayne County has chosen to cancel the event as a safety precaution.
Fort Gay has set times from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Westmoreland will fall under Huntington's set time on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ceredo and Kenova are cancelled.
WV Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
Many communities have canceled trick-or-treat this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep checking back as we work on this list. If your community’s information isn’t listed, email it to hdnews@hdmediallc.com.
Barboursville: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Cabell County: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, for unincorporated areas, weather permitting
Ceredo: canceled
Fort Gay: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Huntington (including Westmoreland): 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Huntington Safety Town Safe Trick-or-Treat: canceled
Hurricane: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Kanawha County: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Kenova: canceled
Putnam County: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Wayne County (unincorperated): canceled
Town of Wayne: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine