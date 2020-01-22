WAYNE — After the estimated cost of a sidewalk and paving project skyrocketed when the Town of Wayne received a grant to complete the work, town officials are now backing out of that grant and pursuing one that would fully fund the construction project.
In 2015, the town was awarded $160,000 in an 80-20 grant to pave and build sidewalks along parts of Keyser Street and Hendrick street in Wayne. The amount awarded would have required a 20% match from the town in order to be completed.
The estimated cost for the project, now approximately 90% through the design phase, had more than doubled to $322,981 three years later, raising concerns among council members.
Council members met with Department of Highways and Region 2 Development representatives Jan. 10 and determined, by their suggestion, that the best course of action would be to abandon the existing Federal Grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program and pursue other funding that would cover the full cost of the project.
They’ll do just that, now eyeing a new grant, presumably from the same source, that will provide the town with up to $350,000 to complete the work
“I think it’s the best route we could do, being that it’s 100 percent funded. With all the other design fees and everything else involved in that $160,000 (from existing grant) we we’re actually only getting $106,000 with our $26,000 match on top of that,” Mayor Danny Grace said. “They (Region 2 Development) feel like we have a pretty good chance at getting it, but if we weren’t to get it we could always apply in future years.”
If the town were to surrender the grant and not pursue another, it would come with a bill of around $30,000 to reimburse for planning and design work that had already been completed, but council member Pat Tooley said as long as the town is “actively pursuing” another funding source, then that penalty is avoided.
“We need construction funding and if we apply for this new grant, because we are considered to be in a distressed region, it would no longer be an 80-20 grant but would be 100 percent funded by the Federal Government,” Tooley said.
Council also approved the purchase of a new fence to close off the dumpster near Town Hall in order to prevent out-of-town residents from dumping into it. Town residents will still be able to access the site by appointment during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.