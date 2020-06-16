HUNTINGTON — A trial date has been set for a Huntington woman accused of being a “money mule” in an international scheme that scammed dozens of individuals out of more than $3.2 million.
Patricia Dudding, 68, of Huntington, was indicted in February on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, bank fraud and unlawful money transactions. She is accused of laundering money for a man authorities believe she met online.
Her trial has been set to take place Oct. 14 in Huntington.
The indictment alleges Dudding become intertwined in the scheme when she met “Lucas” online in early 2018. Although they never met in person, Dudding and the man communicated frequently by email and text messages about the funds.
The defendant was described as the “money” mule in the scheme.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Dudding is accused of setting up numerous bank accounts in her name at more than 10 different banks, which she would use to wire and receive fraudulent funds by more than two dozen individuals. Nearly all the victims were senior citizens hailing from 18 states in the United States and five other countries, including Australia, Canada, Poland, Sweden and Caribbean island of Nevus.
She and others would then transfer the funds to bank accounts located in Nigeria by making false and fraudulent representations to financial institutions that the money was being sent for legitimate purposes, Stuart said.
The scheme involved a total of $3.2 million, with law enforcement recovering about $1.7 million of that by February. Stuart said Dudding took more than $100,000 for her own use, using funds to pay for personal bills, groceries, gasoline and more.
Stuart said mules are used to create more layers between the victims to the main assailant, which makes it harder to track.
Dudding remains out of jail on a $10,000 bond, which was posted in March after her arraignment on the indictment.
She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.