LOUISA, Ky. — Trinity Christian Academy is preparing to host its nineteenth annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the school located at 409 West Pike Street in Louisa. This event over the years has been the anticipated launch of the holiday season for students, staff, families, and friends of the school. The Christmas season is important within the life of the school as it celebrates the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. Through the years the festival has combined the elements of faith and tradition in planning and implementing the festival for the purpose of celebrating Christmas. This year’s event will be under the theme of “Celebrating the Birth of the Savior as a Community”. The event features the display of Christmas trees decorated by the students and staff as well as friends of the school, a breakfast with Santa, and a silent auction of items contributed to the school by businesses and friends.
This event is always a hit with the community. Each year local businesses and individuals contribute items to be auctioned. This provides items of interest for everyone as they come find items for their personal use or gift for family and loved ones. In the past, these items have been hotel stays, toys, books, tools, car care products and packages, gift cards for different restaurants around the region, and, of course, for the Christmas trees themselves.
The doors open with breakfast with Santa at 8 AM and . The cost for the breakfast is $6.00 per person and includes one picture for each child that attends. The breakfast concludes at 11 AM. The silent auction begins with bids at 8 AM and the winner bids will be announced at 12 noon.
The school has used the festival as a major fund raiser over the years to underwrite special projects and general funds for school operations. As a non-profit organization TCA is dependent upon fundraisers. The school appreciates all the support that has been received over the years from the community. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Trinity Christian Academy.