WAYNE - In what seems to be an attack on local Halloween, a haunted attraction located in Wayne County along with others in the Tri-State have been forced to make different plans for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Twelvepole Manor, located on Keyser Street in the Town of Wayne, was forced to shut down it's indoor attraction last week after reports of a complaint made to The West Virginia State Fire Marshal office.
However, as a rebound, the team from the haunt has made alternate plans to open an outdoor trail portion of the attraction only.
"We’re thankful that we can have that part open," a post from the attraction's business social media page said. "Today we met with [the] fire marshal and we came up with a plan to give you guys a great show."
Also added to the plan is an extra open weekend, making the end of the season the weekend of November 6 and 7 versus the normal Halloween end all.
"The trail will finish this halloween season off and we will have it open for the Christmas special," the post said.
Due to the alteration of entertainment, ticket prices will be dropping to $10 for regular admission and $20 for fast pass. The haunt runs from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.
The change in plans come after fire marshals inspected the attraction last week and pointed out several things that weren’t up to code.
The owners say those included not enough fire exits and some doorways being too narrow, along with electrical issues.
The haunt has drawn large numbers of patrons from across the Tri-State and more in several four years of operation, and the closure came as a large shock to not only the attraction owners, but the community.
A neighboring resident said he was looking forward to attending the haunted house.
"This makes me so sad," Donathon Hurley said. "I watched the event the last few weekends and was planning to come down Halloween weekend to go through the house. Bummed!"
The indoor closure joins that of Fear on The Farm, located in Winfield, and the Haunted Majestic, a haunted barge attraction in Huntingtin.
Both facilities also reported that complaints had been made to the fire marshal close to opening or after openings of the attractions.