FORT GAY – Two suspects are behind bars after a drug interdiction stop over the weekend performed by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit netted multiple charges.
Robert Sartin and Angela Sartin are each charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Heroin), Possession with Intent to Deliver (Crystal Methamphetamine), Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute 5 to 50 Grams - Crystal Methamphetamine, and Pseudoephedrine Altered.
According to police, during the stop Angela Sartin attempted to hide a distribution quantity of Heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine under a police vehicle after a female Deputy arrived on the stop. The suspect originally had the drugs concealed in her underwear.
The two were under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit for several months, according to Chief Deputy James Ward.