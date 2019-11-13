WAYNE –Two people were arrested in Wayne County after two separate investigations conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Lee Girvin of Buckeye Lake Ohio, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Pseudoephedrine Altered after the Wayne DEU 

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, 

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit seized approximately 60 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Digital Scales, Baggies, and a handgun from Girvin during an investigation in the Lavalette area. 

Hannah Southerland, of Prichard, is charged with Aiding & Abetting and Conspiracy after the DEU seized a distribution quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a handgun with the serial number removed during a traffic stop in Kenova. Two other arrests are pending.

Girvin and Southerland are currently being held at Western Regional Jail on a $40,000 and $15,000 surelty/cash bond respectively. 

