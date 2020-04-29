WAYNE — Two schools in Wayne County are ranked in the Top-50 high schools in the Mountain State, according to a recent release from US News & World Report.
Tolsia High School was the highest ranked school in the District at No. 29 followed by Spring Valley at No. 41. Wayne High School was listed between No. 99-111.
Each school was ranked according to their overall scorecard grade which combined factors such as graduation rate, proficiency in reading and mathematics, number of students enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) course and the number of students who passed at least one of those exams.
Tolsia High School (65.02) holds an 89% graduation rate, 49% reading and 18% mathematics proficiency. 24% of students were enrolled in an AP course and seven percent of those students passed at least one of those exams.
Spring Valley (56.29) holds an 90% graduation rate, 53% reading and 23% mathematics proficiency. 23% of students were enrolled in an AP course and eight percent of those students passed at least one of those exams.
Schools were compared on state assessments, graduation rates and college-level exams.
The data used is entirely from third-party sources and pertains primarily to the 2017-2018 academic year. U.S. News published distinct national, state and metro area rankings; rankings of charter schools and magnet schools; and rankings of high schools by school districts and schools with strength in STEM fields. Private schools were not included in the report.
THS and SVHS were ranked No. 8 and No. 11 of nearly 30 schools in the Huntington, WV Metro Area. The top-five was comprised of Hurricane, Winfield, Poca, Russell (KY) and Dawson-Bryant High School (OH). Cabell Midland, Paul G. Blazer (KY), Tolsia, Huntington High and Fairland High Schools rounded out the Top-10.