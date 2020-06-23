KENOVA — Two people were arrested in Kenova on Saturday after police allegedly witnessed a drug transaction at a business.
Megan Brewer, 32, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of heroin, possession of pseudoephedrine altered state and conspiracy. Michael Adkins-Jenkins was arrested for a state warrant after he walked away from the scene.
According to the Kenova Police Department, officers saw an alleged drug transaction involving four people in two separate vehicles about 7 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on U.S. 60 in Kenova.
Officers eventually made contact with the subjects and found 23 grams of meth and some heroin.
Two of the subjects were arrested during a traffic stop and Adkins-Jenkins was arrested on Walnut Street after leaving the scene.
Brewer remains housed at Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.