WAYNE — For families in Wayne County, access to medical care became more convenient over the past year.
Valley Health Systems announced the addition of weekend QUICKCARE services for unexpected illnesses and minor injuries at its Wayne health center in August 2019.
The Valley Health — Wayne service expansion will make medical services available in Wayne seven days a week, with QUICKCARE hours now offered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 until 5 p.m. Sundays. During that time, patients are welcome to walk in for treatment without an appointment.
During weekend QUICKCARE hours, a Valley Health primary care provider will be on-site to treat patients of all ages for sore throats, ear infections, sprains, minor burns and other unexpected, non-life-threatening conditions that require immediate care.
In addition to weekend QUICKCARE services, patients have access Monday through Friday to family medicine, internal medicine, pediatric, OB/GYN, behavioral health, dentistry, pharmacy and on-site lab services at this location.
Valley Health Systems opened the Wayne location on January 17, 2017. The 15,000-square-foot building initialy housed family medicine, dentistry, obstetrics/gynecology, behavioral health, pediatrics and internal medicine, with more services added each year since. The building is three times as large as Valley Health’s previous facility at 203 Kenova Ave. in Wayne, and the new facility, located at 42 McGinnis Drive in Wayne gives patients a convenient site surrounded by other businesses.
Though Valley Health operates five other health care facilities in Wayne County with two of the facilities being school-based health centers, in Spring Valley and Wayne high schools, and the remaining three facilities are in Fort Gay, Stepptown and Westmoreland the Wayne location has transformed itself into somewhat of a healthcare hub with nearly all basic patient needs available in one building.Valley Health Wayne offers a variety of services and is constantly adding more services and doctors to the roster.
Behavioral Health
At Valley Health, a commitment to patients’ overall health is a made both body and mind. With psychiatry, psychology and counseling services, behavioral health providers can help patients achieve happier, more fulfilling lives.
Dentistry
The mouth is the gateway to the entire body. It is very important to keep a healthy mouth. It is recommended that all children have their first dental visit by age one. Routine teeth cleanings are recommended at least twice each year for all ages to prevent cavities, gingivitis and other gum diseases. Patient Discounts are available.
When arriving for the first visit, patients will be asked to complete a few forms that tell about medical and dental history. Additionally, the appropriate consents for dental services will be included. It is strongly recommend that patients print and fill out the forms prior to their visit appointment so patients can seen on time. If you are not able to complete the packet prior to your appointment, it is recommended arriving 30 minutes early.
Family Medicine
Valley Health Family Medicine offers primary and preventative care services. Family practice serves as the foundation for continuing and comprehensive healthcare for you and your family.
Internal Medicine
Valley Health internal medicine doctors are board certified and available to meet the specialty needs concerned with diagnosis, management and nonsurgical treatment of unusual or serious diseases within the adult population.
Pediatrics
Qualified pediatricians are right in the neighborhood offering a variety of services geared toward children of all ages to give them the healthy start they need.
OB/GYN
The Valley Health team of obstetricians, certified nurse midwives and nurse practitioners offer complete women’s care including prenatal and delivery care, routine pap smears and exams through menopause and beyond. In addition, 4-D ultrasound for both gynecologic and obstetric health concerns, and osteoporosis screening with a bone-density scanner are provided.
Evening appointments are available for the convenience of patients with busy schedules.
Optometry
Eyesight is very important, and Valley Health’s team has years of experience and training to provide the best in complete eye care. Patients are encouraged to schedule regular eye and optometry exams to ensure optimum eye health and prevent blindness. The staff sees patients as young as 6 months and older. Patient Discounts are available for services as well as select frames and lenses
Valley Health offers patients a variety of frame options and styles for all optical needs. Choose from a large selection of men’s, women’s and children’s frame from affordable to designer. Contact lens fittings, i.e. for those with astigmatism or in need of bifocals is also available.
Pharmacy
There are three Valley Health pharmacies located in three federally qualified health centers but available to all Valley Health patients. It is understand that patients must have access to medications in order to have better health outcomes, and Valley is committed to providing excellent guidance and support as we work with your Valley Health provider in helping you achieve your optimal health.
Most insurances and offer discounts are accepted to eligible patients who are uninsured and/or have difficulty affording their medications. Prices are competitive and multiple conveniences that are free of charge to patients, including MedSync and prescription mail/delivery services.
The team of caring pharmacists has direct access to your Valley Health provider and will work with him or her at identifying the medication/s that will most fit your health needs and your budget.
Lab
Each Valley Health site offers lab services and on-site lab draws. There is a central laboratory housed within the system that handles the processing of all lab specimens, allowing for a quick turnaround on results.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for one of these services, call 304-272-5136. Valley Health — Wayne is located at 42 McGinnis Drive.
For a complete list and description of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org.