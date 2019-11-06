WAYNE — Veterans Day is fast approaching and the Wayne County Veterans Association, Inc. is gearing up for its annual holiday celebration at the Wayne Veteran’s Park.
In light of the event, the Wayne County Commission has donated around three hundred American flags and other flags which represent all branches of the military and prisoners-of-war to the Veteran’s Association at recent meeting.
“On behalf of the entire commission, we would like to thank you all for your service, though your service did not end when you left the force. You continue to protect the communities in which you live,” commission President Bob Pasley said to members of the Veteran’s Association in attendance.
“I think it’s wonderful that you are doing something like this.”
The annual Veteran’s Day celebration honors all branches of the military and those who have served in them. Flags from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, and Prisoners-of-War will be on display. A flag retirement ceremony will also be held at the park.
The Veteran’s Association will also be fundraising for an addition to a memorial located in front of their headquarters in the town of Wayne.
In addition to the crests already displayed on the memorial, members of the association are hoping to inscribe the stone with the names of all Wayne County military personnel.
According to members, each name cost approximately $100 to inscribe on the stone and they are looking at adding around 3,000 names, which would cover all who have served, not just those who were killed in action. Donations can be sent to Ronnie Queen at 18990 Rt. 152, Genoa, West Virginia.
The Wayne County Veteran’s Association, Inc. holds monthly meetings the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at their headquarters located at 10779 Route 152, Wayne, West Virginia.
