The Vietnam Veterans of America, an organization dedicated to all veterans, is sponsoring a Veterans Day Caravan on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Due to the coronavirus, all traditional Veterans Day events have been canceled. The caravan will be in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines regarding events and gatherings.
The purpose of the parade is to honor all veterans and those now serving the nation.
“Our nation is free because of the sacrifices of those who served in the past and those who are serving today,” said Ron Wroblewski, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949, in a news release announcing the caravan. “They have, and are now, standing between our liberty and those who are dedicated to freedom’s annihilation. They all should be honored. They are America’s heroes.”
The Veterans Day Caravan will line up at 10 a.m. on the FoodFair parking lot in Ceredo and will start off at 11 a.m. sharp. The caravan will proceed on U.S. 60 through Kenova, Ceredo, Huntington, Barboursville, Ona and end in Milton.
Those who are interested in honoring veterans and members of the military and would like to participate may join the caravan at the lineup time and location.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. VVA’s founding principle is “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
For more information, call 304-453-4712.