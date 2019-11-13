WAYNE — The Wayne County Veterans Association on Saturday hosted an annual ceremony to honor those who have serve in Wayne County.
The event featured speakers as well as help from the Wayne High School JROTC and the Boy Scouts of America.
Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on Nov. 11, honoring military veterans, that is, persons who served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.
Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Four dozen men from Wayne County died in that conflict. Among them was Wayne Sellards, who grew up at East Lynn during the early 1900s. Sellards played baseball for the East Lynn Reds team.
When World War I erupted, Sellards enlisted in the US Army and was killed in France in September of 1918 when he stepped on a land mine. Sellards’ name is inscribed on the World War I memorial on the courthouse lawn along with the other men from Wayne County who died in the Great War.