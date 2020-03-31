WAYNE – When Eric Phelps noticed others in the Huntington area providing lunches to Cabell County students, he knew he needed to step in and do his part for the kids of Wayne County.
On Wednesday, last week, he and a small group cooked, bagged and offered pick-up and delivery services of lunches outside the Wayne Community Center for any students in Wayne County.
"I just started to think no one is doing this for kids in our area," Phelps said. "I think it was so important for the kids in our community because some kids really rely on school lunches to get them through the day."
After the idea hit him, Phelps contacted David Sager – who was instantly interested in organizing something. Then, Harry Sowards was brought in to help.
"We'd never done anything like this before, so Harry was a great addition," Phelps said.
A little over a week of preparation and the group was ready.
"We gave out 220 bagged meals that day, which included 80 burgers and 140 hot dogs," Phelps said.
Each lunch included a juice, chips and burger or hot dog.
Once the group was nearly half way through giving out lunches, a local bus driver arrived and asked if there was any available to be delivered to a certain area.
"We were told one area needed the lunches bad," Phelps said. "Especially with everything going on with the virus (Covid-19) and people getting laid off – it’s hard on families. We saw that first hand that day we cooked."
Phelps, Sager and Sowards organized and received contributions for the meal services and also did the baggings of meals.
Other volunteers included Tammie Powell who cooked; Sowards, Teiah Newell and Matt Myles who drove to deliver lunches; Andy Nelson who provided the hot dog sauce and Cara Hall who helped get donations to help as well.
"After that day, we’re going to do it again Wednesday and double up – hopefully do 400 meals," Phelps said. "The kids out here need it! That’s why we stepped up!"
The group will be providing lunches again this Wednesday (tomorrow) and is asking anyone who would be willing to help out, to please do so.
"Thank you everyone who has reached out to me about helping or donating with this coming weeks cookout for the kiddos – we have to keep the number of people around the food small, but if a few people would like to show up to deliver food – which I'm positive we will need that would be great," Sager said. "Also, if you know of any kids or elderly people that are hungry don't hesitate to come out and get food from us and take it to them or send one of us that's involved the address – we will get it there. Its really cool to see the community come together."