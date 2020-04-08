WAYNE — Customers were seen waiting in line at the Walmart in Wayne on Friday after the company announced store policy changes that limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once.
“Starting Saturday, stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., said in a company statement released Friday.
To manage this restriction, associates at stores will mark a line at a single-entry door, which in most cases is the grocery entrance, and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one by one and counted, Smith said.
“Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning,” Smith said. “Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘one-out-one-in’ basis.”
There were also changes made regarding shopping inside the store.
“We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates,” Smith said in the statement. “We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.
“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing — especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”
Smith says the decision to make changes came after reports that some behaviors in the store were putting undue risk to others.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Smith said. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control, which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”
Smith said as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, the company’s leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers.
“We will consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus,” Smith said. “The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most.”