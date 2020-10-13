WAYNE – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited the Wayne County Courthouse Thursday in preparation for the upcoming general election set for Nov. 3.
Warner met with County Clerk Rennick Booth as well as others in the voting registration office to ensure the county is sufficiently prepared for the general election quickly approaching as well as to infer about any issues local poll preparation may be facing due to the novel coronavirus, absentee voting or various other issues.
"West Virginia nationally set the state for voting during the primary election with COVID-19 safety and precautions, which I owe to my clerks and poll workers," Warner said. "If not for them, things would not have run as smoothly."
"We owe that success to them, so personally it's important to me to check with those workers and make sure there isn't anything they need from me."
Warner said those in his position in the past didn't always put an emphasis on local workers during elections, but since elected he has set it as his goal to not only improve communication and relationship on the county level, but to make it a priority.
This year's election is quite different than those of the past with health concerns revolving around the global pandemic.
One thing the state of West Virginia has implemented to help ease those concerns while also properly holding an election is to allow anyone who has concerns to request an absentee ballot.
"Although we have made it very easy for all West Virginians to vote absentee, I do encourage voting in person," Warner said. "With mail-in voting you do run the risk of error, whereas in-person voting has much less risk and ensures the integrity of votes. My best advice is to do it now. Don't wait until right up on the deadline, be proactive and do it now if you plan to vote by mailing-in."
So far in West Virginia, there have been 120,770 absentee ballots requested and 65,801 absentee ballots cast with a total of 1,261,242 registered voters statewide.
In Wayne County, there have been 2,149 requested absentee ballots and 1172 returned to the County Clerk with a total of 27,505 registered voters countywide.
Those wishing to request an absentee ballot may do so using these steps up until Oct. 28:
- Review the absentee ballot application and confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements for voting absentee (this year's leaving eligibility open to most).
- Fill out the application completely.
- Submit the request to your local election office. You should request your ballot as far in advance of the election as possible. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
- When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete it and return it.
- Your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and received no later than Monday, November 9, 2020. You may also return your ballot in person by Monday, November 2, 2020. You can find ballot tracking information at https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking.
Another option for voting is early voting. Early voting begins Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and runs until Saturday, October 31, 2020, with dates and hours possibly varying based on where you live.
If you plan to take part in this voting option, you should bring with you:
- You will need to show a valid and non-expired ID to vote in West Virginia. Acceptable forms include: voter registration card; WV driver's license or other WV ID issued by the DMV; driver's license issued by another state; US passport or passport card; Military ID card issued by the US government; US or WV government employee ID; Student ID; concealed carry permit; bank or debit card; utility bill or bank statement issued within 6 months of the date of the election; health insurance card; Medicare card; Social Security card; birth certificate; WV hunting or fishing license; WV SNAP ID card; WV TANF program ID card; WV Medicaid ID card, or other current government document that shows your name.
- If you're a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail, you'll need to show proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include: photo ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other current government document that shows your name and address.
- Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. You may be able to vote a regular ballot if: a poll worker has known you for at least six months prior to the election; an adult accompanying you signs an affidavit certifying your identity; or you are a resident of a licensed state care facility and your polling place is in that facility.
"I encourage early voting in West Virginia," Warner said. "It allows you to avoid the rush and possible crowds of Election day voting, but does allow for the security of being there, in person, with a machine designed for voting purposes."
The final way to vote is to report to your assigned polling place on Nov. 3.
Even though absentee voting is increasing in popularity, the majority of West Virginia voters will cast a ballot in-person. To make sure that every voting precinct is safe and secure for voters and poll workers alike, Warner is working with county clerks to secure personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer for all 1,708 precincts statewide.
For online voter tools and voter information, please visit https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/GoVoteWV.aspx.