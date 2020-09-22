WAYNE – A leak in Wayne led to a long water outage and over 18-hours of repair work for Wayne Water employees Monday and Tuesday.
The outage affected customers on the southern end of U.S. 152, Big Branch Road, Two Mile Road and some other various surrounding locations.
Mayor Danny Grace said what was though to be an easy fix quickly escalated.
“The leak is under [a] building so we are going to replace about 100 feet of line to remedy the problem,” Grace said in a post on social media early in the day Monday. “This will take most all day but we'll get it done as soon as possible.”
Customers in need of anything such as water were encouraged to visit a water treatment plant located on Bluefield Street in Wayne.
After farther investigation, it was discovered that the main water line was running under a house and building, and that’s where the the leak was located.
“We are having to put in about 120 feet of new line, and dig through shell rock which is slowing us down tremendously,” Grace said in an update around 9 p.m. Monday evening. “We are out until we get this back together. I'm sorry for the inconvenience but the guys are working as hard as they possibly can to get your service back on.”
It was well into the night before the leak and lines were able to be fixed.
Water was restored Tuesday morning after lines were flushed to remove air.
"Thank you for all your patience," Grace said.