WAYNE — Captain Deputy David Watts has worn several hats throughout his career spanning 33 year’s and 5 months at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, but as of 2020 he will hang them all up and take on a new task — retirement.
Friends, family, government officials and anyone affiliated with the sheriffs department including personnel and deputies gathered Friday night for a celebration of Watts’ time with the department and to bid him well on his retirement at a party hosted at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne.
Throughout Watts’ time with the sheriffs department, he has worn nearly every hat there is to wear within the department besides a interim sheriff or something similar.
“I’ve been chief deputy, done detective work, drug patrol, undercover work — pretty much anything there is to be done, I’ve done it,” Watts said.
Out of all the roles, being an investigator tops his list.
“I always enjoyed a good investigation,” Watts said. “Each outlet presents its own problems, but I probably enjoyed investigating more than anything.
“It is really difficult to get a good case on someone — and to actually prove it in court and get a conviction — it is not easily done. So, I’ve always enjoyed that look on their faces when I finally get them. When they realize they slipped up somewhere.”
According to Watts, 61, he has come “full-circle” in his deputy career, having began as a paper and civil document server and ending doing the same within the last 4-to-5 years.
“I guess you could say I have come full circle,” he said at the retirement party. “When I started out as a rookie on August 1, 1986, I was learning everything there was to learn about paperwork, filling out reports and stepping into the field delivering documents. Now, after several years here I am having to learn everything again about filling out reports and delivering documents with the new computer systems.”
Sheriff Rick Thompson said it amazing the dedication and the effort Captain Watts has put in for Wayne County and what he has done in his 33-year career.
“It’s a sad thing to see him go, but at the same time he has definitely put his time in here,” Thompson said. “We love him, and we wish him well.”
Thompson said one of the things that will be missed most about Watts is his ability to keep his cool and stay comfortable in most situations.
Lieutenant Deputy Glen Poff mirrored those thoughts by reminiscing on the lessons Watts taught himself and other deputies within the force.
“When I first started out he was the evening shift supervisor — they called him Dark Wing — and what stuck out is that he was always calm, cool and collected and he taught all of us so much,” Poff said. “We were all young and what you would call hard chargers and he kind of kept us in check and taught us the rules of the game and above all kept us safe.”
With his retirement, Watts plans to catch up on duties around the house and enjoy some free time, but he will miss the people he has worked with.
“I’ve been at it a long time. The job itself is difficult and emotional and can take a toll on you. To stay with it you have to be a bit of an adrenalin junkie, and that has went away for me now. I’m ready to get away from the pressure — you know, I’m not going to miss the job, but I’m going to miss the people from the job.”