WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education is seeking input from the community before finalizing fall re-entry plans for the upcoming school year.
“As we look forward to next school year, we are facing challenges and uncertainties in determining the schedule for August as we seek to return to normalcy,” officials said in a news release. “As planning continues, we will keep the health and safety of students and staff as the top priority.”
Board members and the superintendent have released a comprehensive online survey where parents and/or guardians can give feedback on preferred scheduling, in-person or online instruction, bus riding changes and mask requirements.
Linda Davis’ 6-year-old son, who was diagnosed with autism, would have started kindergarten in the fall, but if the public health situation doesn’t improve, she said she’s likely to keep him at home to prevent potential exposure.
“I really don’t think I’ll send him this year just due to him being at higher risk. If kids have to wear masks, I just don’t see him wearing one at all, staying in one room all day — that would be very hard on him,” Davis said. “If these are the guidelines, he would be better off staying home this year.”
Another parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he believes if other businesses in the state are open, there should be no issue reopening schools for five-day instruction this fall.
“If we can go to church, go eat at restaurants and go to the grocery store, we can go to school. It’s possible to take the same safety measures other places have, like take temperatures or wear masks when necessary. Our kids need to be learning from their teachers,” he said. “There’s no replacement for being in the classroom.”
The survey provided by the school board will help collect opinions from parents and others to determine the best course of action. Superintendent Todd Alexander said any and all input will be taken into consideration before making a decision toward the end of the month.
“The survey will be up until July 12, and then we will gather the responses and review all the feedback we received,” he said. “Following that, we will meet with medical personnel, both in the school district and outside, including the health department, to come up with a plan that will work for us.”
Alexander said the board will hold a special meeting July 21 where plans will be finalized and released. He also acknowledged that because of the ever-changing state of the pandemic, the plan they release initially may have to be altered before school begins.
“The situation is so fluid that the COVID-19 numbers in the county could change those plans before the school year even gets started. There is a possibility that we will have to shift the schedule during the school year, even,” Alexander said. “Hopefully as the year progresses, the situation gets better and we are able to go back to a normal schedule at some point.”