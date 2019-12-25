DUNLOW, W.Va. — Two elementary schools in Wayne County will remain open for the indefinite future.
The Wayne County Board of Education was set to vote Thursday on a proposal that would consolidate Dunlow and Genoa elementary schools, but the decision didn’t even come to a vote.
A motion made by Missy Perry Hall died after failing to receive secondary support that would put the recommendation by Superintendent Todd Alexander up for a vote.
Without approval, both Genoa and Dunlow will remain open and operating as usual.
Genoa Elementary Principal Tony Clay said the vote was a blessing.
“It is a blessing for our community and our school,” he said. “We are happy to be able to remain open, and plan to do what we can to keep it that way.”
Alexander said in his recommendation for the board to move forward with the consolidation that doing so would save the county an estimated $437,000 annually after factoring in maintenance, upkeep, employee and service personnel changes, and utility costs.
“We spend a large portion of the budget each year to maintain our buildings, and we have a lot of facilities in the district,” Alexander said. “We were over budget in repair costs for the last fiscal year, and we have to look for ways to combat that.”
How much over budget? Nearly $1 million.
In the last fiscal year, Alexander said the board overspent on both capital and permanent improvement funds, which covers new equipment, building projects and general maintenance.
“We operated on an $800,000 loss last year. Even with that, for now, we’re in good shape with a surplus of $4.5 million,” he said, “but that’s not sustainable moving forward if we want to keep investing in our facilities in future years.”
Alexander said after the proposal’s failure that the board would have to look into other ways to address the issues at hand.
“I’m not surprised by the vote,” he said. “Some board members had made it known from the start they did not support a consolidation.
“Moving forward, we will have to look at the facility upkeep and budget the money we have how we can.”
Though both sides of the crowd cheered with the vote, Dunlow Principal Kimberly Mills said she fears what this means for the future.
“For now, this keeps both schools open; however, I fear that in a few years we will be looking at this same issue again and perhaps even looking at closing both schools,” she said.