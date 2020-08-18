WAYNE — A Wayne County branch of Chase Bank is permanently closing as of Nov. 2, 2020.
The branch, located at 608 Hendricks St., Wayne, which has been operating as a bank since 1903, will cease operation in November and presumptively the building will be sold in the months to follow.
During the remaining months, branch hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and is closed on Sunday. Drive-up hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is closed on Sunday.
Other ways to continue banking with Chase include:
- Visiting the closest branch located at 1000 Fifth Ave., Huntington or any other of 4,900 branches. Due to COVID-19, it is suggested that bank patrols check hours of operations via the Chase Mobile App or chase.com/Branch before visiting.
- Using one of 16,000 ATM machines to deposit cash and checks, make payments on other Chase accounts and get account balances.
- Signing into the Chase Mobile app and chase.com to do everyday banking anytime, such as checking on transactions, making payments and depositing checks.
If you have a Safe Deposit Box at the closing Wayne branch, please call 304-272-3121 to schedule an appointment to remove items. Customers and employees allowed within the building are limited at this time.
If you have any other questions regarding this branch location or would like to reach a branch employee you can contact them by calling 304-272-3121.
A media contact for Chase was not available for more information at this time.