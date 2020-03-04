HUNTINGTON — Maria Bermudez moved all the way from Fidlay, Ohio to begin her life with Wayne resident Nicholas Dolance.
The two that have been dating nearly 3-years and have been engaged for 7 months are deep into the planning of the special day which will take place in August.
In a year’s time from when Dolance popped the question — the two will be married at the location of the fifth annual Bridal and Special Event Expo inside Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center on Sunday.
Vendors in attendance included florists, decorators, photographers, dress designers and shops, caterers, venue options, spas, DJs, travel agents, hotels and more.
“The Marshall Bridal Expo was amazing. From the moment we walked in, I didn’t feel overwhelmed but instead I felt relaxed,” Bermudez said. “It was very eye opening about all of the things we need to do, but everyone was very helpful at answering all of our questions.
“We were able to book the Don Morris Room, talk to vendors about services we wanted/needed for our big day, and enjoy some of the food around us. We ended up going home with a few door prizes and with many of our questions answered.”
As Bermudez finalizes plans, her and finace Dolance prepare for a crowd ranging from Wayne residents to South America.
“We are very excited about hosting our wedding in West Virginia,” Bermudez said. “We have family coming from South America and all over the United States, and cannot wait you show them around this beautiful state.”
Coordinators said the expo was a great place to get all the info needed for not just a wedding, but any event.
“Our expo is truly a one-stop shop for all your special event needs, whether it’s an elaborate affair such as a wedding reception or a small holiday party, and everything in between,” said William “Tootie” Carter, director of operations for the student center. “What sets us apart from other events is not only do we showcase our 30-plus vendors, we also showcase our facilities. All of our venues can accommodate from five to 500 guests, and Sodexo, our exclusive catering partner, is here to discuss all food options. It’s a little different from a typical bridal expo because we are also reaching out to those wanting to plan special events.”
For others wanting to plan the perfect wedding or special event — and get a lot of help all at once — the expo proved to be the place to be Sunday.
Jennifer Seay, of Barbourville, and her mom, Paula Seay, were two of about 200 people who attended the expo. Jennifer Seay is getting married July 18 and said it really helps to have several of one’s planning needs all in one place.
“I got a lot of stuff planned, but I am still trying to figure out the rest. There are a lot of details you don’t realize until you get into it,” she said. “We have already met several people we didn’t even know existed. We didn’t know there was a cake designer in Kenova, as well as other vendors from Ashland, Milton and Hurricane that we didn’t know about. There is so much here.”
Shefali Khanna, a Marshall medical student, said she has picked her ring for her wedding and wanted to come to the expo to start the first planning phase.
“I am mainly looking for a venue today, but they also have florists, make-up artists, cake designers and dress shops that I can check out, too,” she said. “For someone who has literally no experience in planning a wedding, this event is perfect.”
Brandy Hughey, an advertising representative with Wilma’s Dress Shop, said the event allows vendors to get to know each other and support each other.
“We love being here with everyone and want to let them know that we have one shop in Ashland and one shop in Grayson, Kentucky,” she said. “We have great deals on all of our bridal stuff, including wedding gowns, tuxedos and jewelry. We want to make sure every bride and groom has their perfect wedding day.”
The sponsors for the expo event included Sodexo Catering, Bravo-Live DJ and Kindred Communications.
Those who were unable to attend can contact Carter within the next 10 business days for a 50% discount on space at a Marshall facility for a future event.
For more information, call Carter at 304-696-2528 or email carterw@marshall.edu. You can also visit www.marshall.edu/msc/bridalexpo/ for additional information about the expo.