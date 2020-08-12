WAYNE — A 20 year career as the leader of Wayne County 911 only scratches the surface of what Bill Willis accomplished in his lifetime. After submitting his letter of resignation last week, he’ll hand the keys to his son, B.J. Willis, who will follow in his father’s footsteps as the county’s 911 Director.
Bill Willis took over the 911 operations in 2000, after having previously wrapped up a 39 year career at Ashland Oil Refining, now Marathon. He has also served on the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, served in the U.S. Navy reserves for 4 years and was active duty for 2 and has been on the Lavalette Public Service District Board of Directors for 40 years.
His letter of resignation was submitted to the Wayne County Commission on August 27, 2020 and was unanimously accepted. His final day of work was July 31, 20 years and 8 months after he began.
“Thank you for all you’ve done. I was here when you took over. (The 911 Center) was dysfunctional, near collapse and not something you’d be proud of. Today it sits out there and you have a state of the art building, state of the art equipment and hired some of the best people to help run that operations and the future is bright because you set it in that position,” Commission President Robert Pasley said in comments directed toward Willis during a recent meeting.
“We all know this time comes for all of us. At some point we will resign or leave office but you have truly been a dedicated, professional servant to this county and we appreciate what you have done for 911 and all citizens of this county,” added commissioner Kenneth Adkins, who served on the 911 Board of Directors under Willis.
In his decision to retire, Willis said he had the opportunity to reflect on the years that meant so much to him with Wayne County 911.
“The people have been good to me. It’s been a wonderful trip and most of that is because of the people that were there with me along the way,” Willis said.
911 employees put together a small celebration on his last official day of work at the 911 center in Wayne and also presented him with a pocket watch inscribed with one of his favorite bible verses and hints to his love for trains.
BJ Willis said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to lead Wayne County 911 into the future, building off the foundation his father established.