HUNTINGTON — The newly renovated Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus reopened late last week with a more modern design and wholesale changes to the overall appearance of the building.
The center, which opened in 1971 had been closed for six-months, in order to complete the $4.5 million renovation project. Updates to the lobby include a floating staircase that extends from the basement to the second floor, new furnishings, flooring and lighting, contemporary glass railings on the second floor, an updated fireplace, and the addition of a flex space.
Not lost in all the upgrades is a new touchscreen honoring the football team, staff, flight crew and supporters who perished when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed on Nov. 14, 1970, an idea birthed in the mind of (year) Wayne High School graduate Kyle Powers.
“With the new renovations to the Memorial Student Center, I felt like there should be something to help commemorate the 75 members of our community and school who’s lives were lost on November 14, 1970,” Powers said. “An idea for a touchscreen team picture felt like the right thing to carry on their story and to touch on each individual person. This project wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for a team of awesome people helping me see this come to fruition.”
Powers gave special thanks to Steve Cotton, Lori Thompson, Chris McComas, William “Tootie” Carter, Eric Himes and Drew Lauhon for bringing his idea to life.
Carter, the MSC director of business operations, said the goal of the Memorial Student Center is to enhance the life of students on Marshall’s Huntington campus, while also serving as a living memorial to the 75 victims of the 1970 plane crash.
Before the renovations, in the same spot, was a football team photo from that year, illuminated with a pair of spotlights, but with no further information about the team or it’s players.
With renovations for the whole center in mind, Powers took action to create an opportunity for others to learn about each individual that stood in that team photo.
“Every single time I walked past or stood there, I kept thinking, ‘Is this all we have to show what this place is named for?,’” he said. “I thought this would give people the chance to learn more about the individual people instead of just looking at a group photo.”
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the grand reopening of the Memorial Student Center was a great day for the university.
“From the fountain, which is just outside these doors, to the building where we are standing and gathered, this is the Memorial Student Center, which serves as an evident and last memorial for those who perished on Nov. 14, 1970,” Gilbert said. “The designer of the fountain wanted to commemorate the waters of life, rising, renewing and reaching to express upward growth, immortality and eternality. On any given day, the Memorial Student Center does the same things.
“It’s full of life and activity, and it’s the main hub for students, staff and faculty on this campus. For the surrounding community, this building holds celebrations, banquets, parties, reunions and weddings. The Memorial Student Center has been the heart of many wonderful memories of Marshall’s sons and daughters for the past 48 years, and we hope this will continue for many years to come.”
