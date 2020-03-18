WAYNE — In the wake of West Virginia's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Wayne County Commission has issued an Emergency Policy Declaration concerning public access to the courthouse, encouraging residents to conduct business online or over the phone if possible.
This applies to business handled with the Wayne County Commission, County Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Assessor, Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney, but does not apply to Magistrate, Family and Circuit Courts which are under the direction of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
While all courthouse offices remain open, administrative secretary Jimmy Boggs said individual offices might be running on shorter staff than normal. The courthouse remains open Monday-Friday during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. These hours are subject to change as the situation develops.
The public are advised to visit the courthouse offices "only if necessary and for essential services." Members of the public should call before visiting to determine if business can be conducted over the phone or on the website.
Any courthouse employee who is currently sick and suffering from fever, cough, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms should not report to work. Those who are at work must self-monitor and if an employee begins experiencing any of the above symptoms, they should leave immediately and inform their supervisor by phone or email.
All others should plan to work as scheduled unless otherwise directed.
"Given the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the County Commission reserves the right to exercise discretion with the implementation of this policy and furhter reserves the right to immediately amend or alter this policy if doing so is in the best interest of public safety or the employees of the county," the release stated.
"Any change or amendment to the policy will be immediately communicated to the Elected Officials and employees and discussed and ratified at a properly noticed public meeting."
In the meantime, the County Commission plans to continue with it's regularly scheduled weekly meetings at the courthouse. The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, March 23 in the Commission Chambers.