WAYNE — The Wayne County 4-H Leaders started a new scholarship program last fall to support post-secondary efforts of two Wayne County 4-H members and the 2020 recipients have been chosen.

This year’s recipients of the award include Ashlee Smith and Chase Smith who have been extremely active in the Wayne County 4-H program.

Each will receive a $300 scholarship to support their post-secondary efforts, where Ashlee is a Junior at Marshall University and Chase will be a freshman at Marshall University this fall.

For more information on the Wayne County 4-H program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.