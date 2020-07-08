WAYNE — The Wayne County 4-H Leaders started a new scholarship program last fall to support post-secondary efforts of two Wayne County 4-H members and the 2020 recipients have been chosen.
This year’s recipients of the award include Ashlee Smith and Chase Smith who have been extremely active in the Wayne County 4-H program.
Each will receive a $300 scholarship to support their post-secondary efforts, where Ashlee is a Junior at Marshall University and Chase will be a freshman at Marshall University this fall.
For more information on the Wayne County 4-H program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.