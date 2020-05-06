WAYNE — As of May 5, 2020, both West Virginia and Wayne County self-response to the 2020 Census is below the national self-response average.
Approximately 44.1 percent of West Virginia residents have replied to the call to be counted compared to the national average of 56.6 percent. In Wayne County, the self-response rate is currently at 38.8 percent.
The U.S. Census Bureau is beginning to send reminder notice postcards to an estimated 69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. About 56.6% of households across the country have already responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12.
According to the Census Bureau’s online response map tracking the nation’s participation in the census, around 79 million households have already responded online, by phone or by mail.
Responses to the 2020 Census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into communities each year for the next 10 years for critical services. Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of census data and census participation.
While COVID-19 has changed how responses to the 2020 Census are traditionally collected, everyone is encouraged to take the time to respond.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said. “It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
The public is expected to respond for the number of people living at that address as of April 1. However, responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home in person later this year.
“Once you have responded, please encourage your family, friends and loved ones to complete the census too,” Dillingham said.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, or by paper through the mail.