WAYNE — The Wayne County Courthouse reopened to the general public beginning earlier this week, but with social distancing guidelines in place.
After closing in mid-March amid heightened concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, Commissioners voted not to renew the emergency order that led to the closing of the building, which expires Friday, May 15, paving the way for reopening on the next day of business.
The commission met with other elected officials, 911 directors and health department representatives to determine the best course of action moving forward. If the public health situation worsens, the decision could be revisited.
President Robert Pasley said custodial and office staffs will work together to enforce proper social distancing protocols as outlined by the Center for Disease Control. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of the building and the floor will be marked to encourage the public to maintain a safe distance from one another in hallways and offices.