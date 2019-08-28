A message from Carol Russell
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped and donated to the contests at the 2019 Wayne County Fair. I hope the kids and adults had as much fun as we did. Special thanks go to the following for their help and donations: The Wayne County News, The Herald-Dispatch, WSAZ, WOWK, Wayne Marathon, Camden Park, Wayne Save-a-lot, and the Wayne County Fair members. I would also like to thank everyone who participated and helped make this year's fair a big success.
Friday, Aug. 2, Winners
Sack race
n Age 6-under
1st: Luke Thompson
2nd: Austin Stapleton
3rd: Betty Parsley
n Age 7-12
1st: Duke Parsley
2nd: Abby Ramey
3rd: Kamron Christian
n Age 13-older
1st: Joseph Swain
2nd: Alex Daeng
3rd: Chase Thompson
Bubble gum blowing
n Age 6-under
1st: Luke Thompson
T3rd: Betty Parsley
T3rd: Gus Parsley
n Age 7-12
1st: Duke Parsley
2nd: Nathaniel Wooten
3rd: Kamron Christian
n Age 13-older
1st: Violet Stephens
2nd: Karen Christian
3rd: Haylee Christian
Three-legged race
n Age 6-under
1st: Betty Parsley and Emily Keathley
2nd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton
n Age 7-12
1st: Kamron Christian and Nathaniel Wooten
2nd:Elijah Parsley and Duke Parsley
3rd: Abby Ramey and Josie Parsley
n Age 13-older
1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng
2nd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian
3rd: Chase Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson
Egg toss
n Age 6-under
1st: River Thompson and Gus Parsley
2nd: Betty Parsley and Robert Dill
3rd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton
n Age 7-12
1st: Kamron Christian and Duke Parsley
T3rd: Elijah Parsley and Josie Parsley
T3rd: Johnathan Thompson and Abby Ramey
n Age 13-older
1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng
2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats
T4th: Karn Christian and Jarrod Christian
T4th: Haylee Christian and Chance Thompson
Water balloon toss
n Age 6-under
1st: Betty Parsely and Cooper Westbrook
2nd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton
3rd: River Thompson and Gus Parsley
n Age 7-12
1st: Abby Ramey and Josie Parsley
2nd: Kamron Christian and Duke Parsley
T4th: Johnathan Thompson and Gabriella Stephens
T4th: Robert Dill and Elijah Parsley
n Age 13-older
1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng
2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats
3rd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian
Watermelon seed spitting
n Age 6-under
1st: Luke Thompson
2nd: Betty Parsley
3rd: Gus Parsley
n Age 7-12
1st: Gabriella Stephens
2nd: Kamron Christian
3rd: Abby Ramey
n Age 13-older
1st: Jeffrey Thompson
2nd: Joseph Swain
3rd: Nancy Staats
Saturday, Aug. 3, Winners
Sack race
n Age 6-under
1st: Brady Vance
2nd: Kiara Anih
3rd: Bralin Dingess
n Age 7-12
1st: Johnathon Thompson
2nd: Kamron Christian
n Age 13-older
1st: Alex Daeng
2nd: Jeffrey Thompson
3rd: Chase Thompson
Bubble gum blowing
n Age 6-under
1st: Kiara Anih
T3rd: Felix Anih
T3rd: Brady Vance
T3rd: Bralin Dingess
n Age 7-12
1st: Kamron Christian
2nd: Brooke Hayden Carey
3rd: Johnathon Thompson
n Age 13-older
1st: Tim Smith
2nd: Felix Anih
3rd: Karen Christian
Three-legged race
n Age 6-under
1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess
2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih
n Age 7-12
1st: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson
n Age 13-older
1st: Chase Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson
2nd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian
3rd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats
Egg toss
n Age 6-under
1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess
2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih
n Age 7-12
1st: Brooke Carey and Joseph Swain
2nd: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson
n Age 13-older
1st: Joseph Swain anf Alex Daeng
2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats
3rd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian
Water balloon toss
n Age 6-under
1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess
2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih
n Age 7-12
1st: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson
2nd: Brooke Carey and Joseph Swain
n Age 13-older
1st: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian
2nd: Tim Smith and Amy Smith
T4th: Haylee Christian and Chance Thompson
T4th: Joseph Swain and Faron Miller
Watermelon seed spitting
n Age 6-under
1st: Eli Reynolds
n Age 7-12
1st: Johnathan Thompson
2nd: Kamron Christian
n Age 13-older
1st: Chance Thompson
2nd: Faron Miller
3rd: Karen Christian