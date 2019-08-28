A message from Carol Russell

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped and donated to the contests at the 2019 Wayne County Fair. I hope the kids and adults had as much fun as we did. Special thanks go to the following for their help and donations: The Wayne County News, The Herald-Dispatch, WSAZ, WOWK, Wayne Marathon, Camden Park, Wayne Save-a-lot, and the Wayne County Fair members. I would also like to thank everyone who participated and helped make this year's fair a big success.

Friday, Aug. 2, Winners

Sack race

n Age 6-under

1st: Luke Thompson

2nd: Austin Stapleton

3rd: Betty Parsley

n Age 7-12

1st: Duke Parsley

2nd: Abby Ramey

3rd: Kamron Christian

n Age 13-older

1st: Joseph Swain

2nd: Alex Daeng

3rd: Chase Thompson

Bubble gum blowing

n Age 6-under

1st: Luke Thompson

T3rd: Betty Parsley

T3rd: Gus Parsley

n Age 7-12

1st: Duke Parsley

2nd: Nathaniel Wooten

3rd: Kamron Christian

n Age 13-older

1st: Violet Stephens

2nd: Karen Christian

3rd: Haylee Christian

Three-legged race

n Age 6-under

1st: Betty Parsley and Emily Keathley

2nd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton

n Age 7-12

1st: Kamron Christian and Nathaniel Wooten

2nd:Elijah Parsley and Duke Parsley

3rd: Abby Ramey and Josie Parsley

n Age 13-older

1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng

2nd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian

3rd: Chase Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson

Egg toss

n Age 6-under

1st: River Thompson and Gus Parsley

2nd: Betty Parsley and Robert Dill

3rd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton

n Age 7-12

1st: Kamron Christian and Duke Parsley

T3rd: Elijah Parsley and Josie Parsley

T3rd: Johnathan Thompson and Abby Ramey

n Age 13-older

1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng

2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats

T4th: Karn Christian and Jarrod Christian

T4th: Haylee Christian and Chance Thompson

Water balloon toss

n Age 6-under

1st: Betty Parsely and Cooper Westbrook

2nd: Luke Thompson and Austin Stapleton

3rd: River Thompson and Gus Parsley

n Age 7-12

1st: Abby Ramey and Josie Parsley

2nd: Kamron Christian and Duke Parsley

T4th: Johnathan Thompson and Gabriella Stephens

T4th: Robert Dill and Elijah Parsley

n Age 13-older

1st: Joseph Swain and Alex Daeng

2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats

3rd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian

Watermelon seed spitting

n Age 6-under

1st: Luke Thompson

2nd: Betty Parsley

3rd: Gus Parsley

n Age 7-12

1st: Gabriella Stephens

2nd: Kamron Christian

3rd: Abby Ramey

n Age 13-older

1st: Jeffrey Thompson

2nd: Joseph Swain

3rd: Nancy Staats

Saturday, Aug. 3, Winners

Sack race

n Age 6-under

1st: Brady Vance

2nd: Kiara Anih

3rd: Bralin Dingess

n Age 7-12

1st: Johnathon Thompson

2nd: Kamron Christian

n Age 13-older

1st: Alex Daeng

2nd: Jeffrey Thompson

3rd: Chase Thompson

Bubble gum blowing

n Age 6-under

1st: Kiara Anih

T3rd: Felix Anih

T3rd: Brady Vance

T3rd: Bralin Dingess

n Age 7-12

1st: Kamron Christian

2nd: Brooke Hayden Carey

3rd: Johnathon Thompson

n Age 13-older

1st: Tim Smith

2nd: Felix Anih

3rd: Karen Christian

Three-legged race

n Age 6-under

1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess

2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih

n Age 7-12

1st: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson

n Age 13-older

1st: Chase Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson

2nd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian

3rd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats

Egg toss

n Age 6-under

1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess

2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih

n Age 7-12

1st: Brooke Carey and Joseph Swain

2nd: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson

n Age 13-older

1st: Joseph Swain anf Alex Daeng

2nd: Nancy Staats and Jason Staats

3rd: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian

Water balloon toss

n Age 6-under

1st: Brady Vance and Bralin Dingess

2nd: Kiara Anih and Felix Anih

n Age 7-12

1st: Kamron Christian and Johnathon Thompson

2nd: Brooke Carey and Joseph Swain

n Age 13-older

1st: Karen Christian and Jarrod Christian

2nd: Tim Smith and Amy Smith

T4th: Haylee Christian and Chance Thompson

T4th: Joseph Swain and Faron Miller

Watermelon seed spitting

n Age 6-under

1st: Eli Reynolds

n Age 7-12

1st: Johnathan Thompson

2nd: Kamron Christian

n Age 13-older

1st: Chance Thompson

2nd: Faron Miller

3rd: Karen Christian

