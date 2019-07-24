HUNTINGTON — The 2019 Wayne County Fair is set for July 30 to Aug. 3 at Camden Park.
An assortment of fun and family friendly events such as an open mic challenge, a concert by the Perry sisters, and a cruise in featuring cars, motorcycles and emergency services vehicle are scheduled. A variety of vendors will also be available each day of the fair.
Admission is $5 per person. An all-day ride bracelet is an additional $10. Parking is free. Gates open at noon each day; rides start at 1 p.m.
On Saturday July 27, registration starts at 8 a.m. for the Open Horse Show. Mules, donkeys and horses are all welcome. Negative Coggins required. The show starts at 10 a.m. Concessions with tasty refreshments by Yvonne Carter will be available.
The public is encouraged to bring their canned food, quilts, home made crafts and vegetables to Camden Park on Monday July 29 from 48 p.m. to enter in the Open Exhibit competition. These will be on display for the public starting Tuesday July 30 at 4 p.m.
Each day will feature a wide variety of entertainment. The fair kicks off with Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday July 30 at 5 p.m. This will be followed by a performance of Thundertones at 5:30 p.m., Shaboom at 6 p.m. and the Open Mic Challenge at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday July 31, Action Packed Wrestling starts at 7 p.m. Bobby Maynard's School of Music will kick of Thursday evening's entertaining at 5 p.m., followed by Bobby Maynard & Breakdown at 7 p.m. Also Thursday evening is the 4-H Livestock Show & Sale which starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, August 2 features the Faithful Believers at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Perry Sisters at 7:30 p.m.
The fair concludes on Saturday August 3 with a Cruise In at noon, followed by musicians Chase Jobe at 12:30 p.m., Brock Thompson at 2:30 p.m., Ducain at 4:30 p.m., Traci Ann Stanley at 6:30 p.m., and Yesteryear Rock & Roll Oldies Show at 8 p.m.
For complete fair details, visit http://waynecountyfair-wv.com/ or email waynecountyfairwv@gmail.com or call 304-272-6839.