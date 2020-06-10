KENOVA — Wayne County honored its high school graduates with a parade Saturday.
Members of the Class of 2020 from Spring Valley, Tolsia and Wayne high schools participated in the parade that made its way along a two-mile route along U.S. 60 in Kenova. Some graduates rode atop vehicles and tossed candy to bystanders, who cheered for the students as they passed by.
At the conclusion of the parade, participants were given a T-shirt.
Although the school year is officially over, students will commemorate the end of their high school career later this month with graduation ceremonies that were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Spring Valley High School will have its commencement exercises at 11 a.m. June 27 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, while Wayne High School will have its graduation at 3 p.m. June 27, also at Mountain Health Arena.
Tolsia High School’s commencement ceremony will be June 25 on the school’s football field.