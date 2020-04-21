WAYNE — The Wayne County Health Department on Tuesday announced the number of county residents with COVID-19 confirmed illness who are not staff or residents of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation is nine.
According to Dr. Kevin McCan, health officer for Wayne County, the number of positive cases has increased slightly, averaging two more per day with deaths increasing to five.
Wayne County currently has a total of 78 confirmed cases, with many of those coming from Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation after the facility procured tests for the entire facility – patients and employees.
“Wayne County is ranked fifth among WV counties for total number of cases and number one for deaths…this pattern is occurring in other parts of the country as well that had first onset in nursing homes,” McCann said. “Testing in all nursing homes will likely cause the number of new cases in WV to rise…and may drop Wayne County down in ranking as we uncover new cases in other counties.
The deaths in Wayne County are also mostly associate with the elderly demographic in the county, pointing to the nursing facility.
Last week the state evolved its guidance for testing at long-term care facilities after the staggering case load at the facility as well as other similar ones within West Virginia.
All long-term care facilities, regardless if they have positive cases or not, will have all residents and staff members tested for COVID-19, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered, including retesting facilities that have already been tested. Justice said he was “sick and tired” of discrepancies in data collection and testing in the state’s nursing homes, pointing out one of his first responses to the pandemic was to restrict visitation at these centers that house one of the most vulnerable populations.
“Frankly, some of these people are dying, so good enough isn’t good enough,” Justice said.
The order signals that the state has significantly increased its capability to test for the novel coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Health Care Association, the largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted-living communities in the state, there are more than 18,000 employees caring for about 10,000 people.
Justice also announced Tuesday plans to cancel in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year.
“I have promised you I would not put you in a position that would be harmful and that I would protect you, including our kids,” he said.
West Virginia students have been learning remotely at home since March 13, the last day they were in classrooms.
Justice advised that distance learning needs to continue, as do school feeding programs. He said seniors need to be celebrated.
Another order from last week addressed data collection overall. The order requires all laboratories to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau of Public Health and to the local health department. The order also requires each lab to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and they must have began that process by Tuesday. Labs may continue testing while in the registration process.
Crouch said there were 34 labs not connected to the state electronically. Some were faxing positives, including a lab in Texas that faxed 30-some positive tests.
He said data also was being released before being submitted to the state, specifically calling out the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for announcing nine new positives Thursday afternoon and not faxing the results to the state until 9 p.m.
He said the state’s system was not set up to handle this volume of testing.
The ability to test for the virus is a critical step in phase one of the White House’s guidelines for reopening state economies. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state lab has the ability to process between 2,500 and 3,000 tests a week. Not accounting for private lab capability, which will likely assist, it will still take weeks for all nursing home residents and staff in the state to be tested.
Marsh said the state was ramping up its self-sufficiency for testing supplies with help from the West Virginia National Guard and state universities, which will help increase testing capability, as will some new partnerships that he said would be announced soon.
He said antibody testing capability also will be important as talks of reopening the state continue.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 21, 2020, there have been 25,435 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 929 positive, 24,506 negative and 26 deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).
The Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck contributed to this article.