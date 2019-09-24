Forty-nine years ago today on Sept. 22, 1970, the Brinkley Bridge in Wayne collapsed when a passing truck snared the structure. The history of the bridge is one of the most interesting tales in the county’s history.
In 1907, the Wayne County Court decided that a new bridge was needed across Twelve Pole Creek at the northern boundary of the town. A basic steel pattern bridge, the likes of which once dotted Appalachia, was chosen to fill the need. When finished, the bridge connected the town of Wayne to the farm owned by Robert Scott Sansom. As a result, the bridge became known as the Sansom Bridge, a name it carried for the next fifty years.
The little bridge did its job peacefully until 1960 when national events came to the town of Wayne. In May of that year, Senator John F. Kennedy was campaigning in West Virginia for the Democratic Primary Election. One of those stops occurred in the town of Wayne. Following Kennedy on the campaign trail was news anchor David Brinkley, one of the most famous news personalities of the time. As Kennedy campaigned in town, Brinkley’s attention was drawn to a noise emanating from over the hill. When he asked what was the cause, someone told him that it was the rickety floor boards of the old Sansom Bridge.
Brinkley went to investigate the bridge and realized that it would make a good symbol of the plight and decay occurring throughout Appalachia. A microphone was placed on the bridge and Brinkley filmed a short piece which played on the national news later that night. When the people of Wayne turned on their TVs that evening, they were surprised to see their bridge in the national spotlight. Brinkley’s quote that the bridge was the “noisiest bridge anywhere” rubbed many West Virginians, including the governor, the wrong way.
After learning of the controversy, David Brinkley issued an apology and stated that he never intended to offend anyone. A week later, perfectly timed “scheduled repairs” began on the bridge, and the following year, it would reopen to traffic. A dedication ceremony was held, and the town invited Brinkley to come visit the newly renamed bridge. It would now be called “The David Brinkley Bridge.” Brinkley graciously attended the ceremony, and bridge resumed service.
For the next nine years, the one-lane Brinkley Bridge continued to carry traffic. Then one day in 1970, a large truck was crossing when it hooked the top of the bridge, causing it to tumble into Twelve Pole Creek below. No one was injured, but suddenly the Brinkley Bridge was a story again. Work quickly began on a new steel and concrete bridge to replace the old bridge. A dedication ceremony was held and Brinkley was invited but could not attend. While not officially named so, the new bridge has been locally known as the Brinkley Bridge ever since.
The sign reading “David Brinkley Bridge” was sent to David Brinkley who kept it until he died, and once again, the excitement around the bridge died away. Nonetheless, many still refer to the current bridge as the Brinkley Bridge.