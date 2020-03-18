WAYNE — Whether it is for short term rehabilitation or as a long-time resident, Wayne Nursing and Rehab is an award winning option for local families.
Over the past year, the facility has garnered recognition in several categories including a four-star rating, high satisfaction scores and being ranked as number 24 in the state of West Virginia.
Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center is a 60-bed skilled nursing, long-term care center and specializes in short-term rehabilitation care such as physical, speech and occupational therapy.
WAYNE — Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) received high satisfaction scores from residents, families and employees according to My InnerView/National Research Corporation, an independent survey company that collects and analyzes data from long-term care centers throughout the United States.
Wayne N&RC had 100% of residents and 96% of families who rated their overall satisfaction with facility services as “excellent and good,” and 84% of employees rated their overall job satisfaction as “excellent and good.” The national average for families is 88%, residents are 88% and employees is 72%.
