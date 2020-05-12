WAYNE – The three branches of the Wayne County Library reopened this week with some restrictions to safely serve patrons.
Patrons who have placed books on hold may pick them up during regular library hours. Curbside pickup is available by calling the library when in front of the library. Patrons may phone ahead and ask staff to pull books and check them out for pickup. Please have your library card number ready when calling to order.
The libraries ask that patrons return materials in the book drops in front of the buildings at Wayne and Fort Gay. The C-K Library book drop is in front of the parking lot. Returned materials will be quarantined for a few days for safety.
Patrons who had material checked out while the libraries were closed will not be charged overdue fees. This amnesty is for March-May only and not for items checked out prior to that time.
The Wayne County Health Department has said that five people can be allowed in the building at any time. We ask that patrons wear masks and ask staff for help getting materials off the shelves. Photocopy and fax services are still available. Because of social distancing, there are not as many public computers available.
Because of the pandemic, the traditional summer reading program will not take place. In the past the libraries have scheduled special programs but that cannot take place this year because of social distancing. The libraries would like to urge that reading by school-age children continue. The libraries have books for kindergarten ages and up.
Remember to fill out the Census 2020 information. Wayne County’s response rate is 41%. Census data is used to determine how federal funds are distributed to local counties over the next 10 years. It will also decide how many Congressional districts West Virginia will have in the future.
For more information, call the Wayne Library at (304) 272-3756; C-K Library (304) 453-2462; or the Fort Gay Library (304) 648-5338.