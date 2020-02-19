HUNTINGTON — Bob Bryant couldn’t stand being away from his wife, Garnet. The two had been inseparable for more than four decades before the they were forced away from each other — having to be housed in two different assisted care facilities in different counties.
However, after the dedication of the Wayne community, family members and the nursing facilities — Valentine’s Day 2020 brought the love birds back together.
The happy couple previously lived together in Ceredo and were known to frequent a lot of community events. They were together until a few months ago when Garnet lost the use of her legs and became a resident of Madison Park Healthcare Center in Huntington.
“Every day while he was able, he went there and sat the whole day with her,” Clinical Care Supervisor at Wayne Nursing & Rehab Damanda Maynard said.
“He very obviously wanted to be with his wife, but Madison Park didn’t have a long-term bed. They only had skilled beds available.”
Bad luck hit again after Bob’s health also declined as he battled cancer and Stage 4 renal disease. He then was forced to move into Wayne Nursing & Rehab to receive the care he needed and was only able to see his wife using technology such as FaceTime.
“We were trying to get him a visit with his wife because his health is declining and we’re not sure how much longer he has left,” Maynard said.
She and her staff worked diligently to make the visit happen, and with the help of the Wayne community, were successful.
“We called Wayne Fire and EMS to see what the price would be to drive bob to Madison Park in an ambulance, since he is too weak to ride in a wheelchair van, and they were so nice,” Maynard said.
“Chief Dennis Jackson and another volunteered to drive Bob on their day off. Dennis was like ‘oh we are coming, we will do it on my day off.’”
When Maynard had the plans finalized and broke the good news to Bob, we was thrilled.
“I said Bob it’s really happening this time,” Maynard said. “I reached out to shake his hand, but instead he pulled me to him for a hug.”
The special day was wonderful for all involved, especially the two love birds.
“They pushed the stretcher up to her bed, they cried . . . held hands. Then they gave them alone time,” Maynard said.
After the reunion, an opening for a full-time bed opened up at Madison Park, which turned the visit into a permanent stay.
Maynard said although a lot of work went into getting the two together, it was worth it. Even if they lost him to Madison Park.
“All of us just wanted him to be happy and to do what we could to make what time he has left the best it can be,” Maynard said. “We wanted him to be happy, we all did and that is with his wife.”
The two celebrate an anniversary this month as well as Garnet’s birthday.
Maynard said the Wayne Fire and EMS crew really deserves recognition in bringing the two together as well, and said Wayne Nursing is working to recognize the department.