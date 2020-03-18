DUNLOW — Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with two deliberately set fires in Dunlow on Tuesday.
Larry Joe Bevins, of Dunlow, is facing two counts of first-degree arson, according to a news release issued by Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Deputies allegedly caught Bevins at the scene of two deliberately set fires, which were at neighboring homes in Dunlow. Bevins set fire to the front porch at his mother’s home before setting a fire under the crawlspace at his brother’s home, according to the release.
The blaze at his brother’s home caused significant fire and smoke damage to both the crawlspace and the home’s vinyl siding.
Bevins was awaiting arraignment in Wayne County Magistrate Court on Wednesday. He was being held in the Western Regional Jail.