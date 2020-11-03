WAYNE – The Wayne County News has a new face as of Monday, Nov. 2.
Sarah Ingram, 22, is a recent graduate of Marshall University who grew up in Martinsburg, W.Va. She is experienced in both writing and editing and spent two years as an editor for MU's student newspaper, The Parthenon. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Print Journalism.
Ingram will be a full-time staff writer for the WCN as well as spending some time writing for HD Media.
She will replace previous staff writer Luke Creasy, who is now a full-time reporter for the WCN's sister paper, The Herald-Dispatch. Creasy will also still be picking up some sports content in Wayne.
Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt said she is excited to see Ingram's potential shine and introduce her to Wayne County.
"Anyone who knows me knows that I deeply care about both Wayne County and The Wayne County News," Merritt said. "With that said, I am very excited to not only add Ingram to my staff, but to show her the place that I love so dearly. I hope that with time she will not only grow professionally, but also grow to love reporting for this county as much as I do."
Ingram came with high recommendations from staff in the journalism department at Marshall, as well as a special recommendation from Parthenon Director Sandra York.
"I think Sarah will be a great addition for the Wayne County News," York said. "She is a real 'go-getter' and really likes to learn and get to know people and the area that surrounds her. She is great at not only adapting, but finding hidden and interesting stories."
Merritt added that she hopes her hometown will welcome Ingram with open arms.
"While I know everyone has gotten used to seeing Luke around, and has welcomed him warmly, I hope the same will be true for Sarah," she said. "Though we strive to report news from a professional and unbiased standpoint, in Wayne County your local reporter almost becomes a member of the community – and I hope that Sarah will be able to experience that as her first professional adventure."