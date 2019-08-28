WAYNE — A road slip in Wayne County has 911 officials concerned about potential environmental hazards that could come if no action is taken to improve it's condition.
Commissioners in Wayne County held a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to discuss deteriorating road conditions in the county, in particular focusing on a stretch of road along Spring Valley Drive across from Meadow Haven Drive near the pay lake.
The general purpose of the meeting was to consider the adoption of a proclamation declaring that "a state of emergency exists in Wayne County as the result of natural, technological, and man-made hazards which currently threaten public property and public safety" of residents in the area. According to County 911 Director Bill Willis, a waste water line is in danger of collapsing due to continued stress on the top of the twelve-inch pipe. He said county officials have contacted West Virginia Homeland Security, among others, to try and get a crew to fix the dangerous patch of road.
County officials must declare a state of emergency before the state can do so, Willis said, and he's hoping state officials allocate some emergency funds to correct the issue.
"They said this particular slip was scheduled to be fixed sometime this year, but that's not going to cut it," he said.
The initial concern rose from Robert Marsh of the Northern Wayne Public service district who presented the issue to Willis and other 911 officials. Marsh believed the pipe to be in danger and was further concerned about the pollution of Twelve Pole Creek and even into the Ohio River. He said he had a contractor give him an estimate for building a temporary line in that location which amounted to $25,000.
Willis said if the line should burst, it could affect many surrounding properties including the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center and Spring Valley High School.
Commissioners Jeff Maddox and Kenneth Adkins agreed to sign the proclamation. President Robert Pasley was not able to attend the special meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Wayne County Commission is scheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 5.