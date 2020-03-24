WAYNE — In the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals and those on the front lines of the fight against the disease are receiving assistance from community members and organizations banding together to help produce personal protective equipment (PPE) from their homes.
Sierra Hancock is the owner of local small online shop "Kool Clothes 4 Kool Kids" where she custom makes children's clothing, child and adult hair accessories and pretty much anything else requested.
When the news of the shortage of masks and protective gear for emergency personnel broke, Hancock felt as though she could use her skillset to help.
"I've been making face masks and donating them to local doctor's offices and hospitals," she said. "I'm working 90% of my days away between my normal orders and making these to help."
She initially made around 50 masks on her own, and then decided to reach out to members of her shop for donations to continue making more.
"If you can help donate money in any way so I can keep blessing these nurses and doctors with these masks and help them stay as safe as possible, it would be so amazing of you all and I wouldn't ever forget it," she said in a post on her business page. "All money will be spent on materials needed to make these and I won't profit any from this. I don't want to profit i just want to help out the best way I can."
Though with the stay at home order, Hancock has stopped making the masks, she still was able to make 120 additional masks on top of the original 50 she made before donations.
"None of it would have been possible without your all's help," she said.
Others across the Tri-state are also banding together to help
“Thursday, I started really worrying,” said Suzanne Strait, a Marshall University professor who is spearheading the “West Virginia Mask Army” initiative. “I teach anatomy, and I’ve taught over 6,000 students in this area. I knew a lot of those people were going to be those front-line workers right now, and it really scared and upset me. But I woke up Friday morning and decided to stop freaking out and do something.”
Over the weekend, Strait partnered with two former students, Patricia Rogers and Dr. Rose Ayoob, as well as Hilary Brewster from Marshall’s English department, to form the organization, which calls on skilled sewers to help make surgical masks from high-end furnace filters.
“Everybody is making cotton masks, but I wanted something for people at the front lines, we were looking for a step-up,” Strait said. “We came up with a novel design made out of furnace filters — we now have $4,500 worth of furnace filters — and we are looking for an army to sew.”
The collaboration has two supply pick-up and drop-off hubs, one in Huntington and one in Charleston, and is working to establish a location in Montgomery County.
The masks will be donated to local hospitals in need, specifically Charleston Area Medical Center, that formally requested the public’s assistance.
Those interested in volunteering can visit www.westvirginiamaskarmy.com for more information.
In Proctorville, Ohio, a similar initiative began taking shape on Saturday in the form of “The Masked Mammas” Facebook group.
Becky Stuart, of Proctorville, said she and some friends had discussed sewing masks for those in need, and in less than a day, more than 250 people were volunteering their time, sewing skills or money to help.
“One thing led to another, the next thing we know, we had people requesting masks, people giving us materials,” Stuart said.
“We are working diligently, and these ladies are warriors. People who can’t sew, they want to send us money, and while we have had the opportunity to get out, we have been grabbing material, elastic, thread, pipe cleaners and the items we are using for filters for our masks that they can dispose of and replace.”
Stuart said while not all local hospitals are currently in need of donated masks, there are doctor’s offices, nursing homes, first responders and other healthcare workers who have reached out.
“I’m humbled by the amount of response that we’ve gotten and the love being put into these masks,” Stuart said.
Organizations inside the Neighbors Helping Neighbors building, which houses 12 nonprofits in Ashland, are also supporting healthcare workers by providing 3D printed face shields to those in need.
Hope Central, a partner organization that assists in job placement, life skills and educational opportunities, boasts eight printers for its clients that are now being put to use producing the equipment.
“We’re going to try to do our part, we have a lot of local people here that need them, and if we can mass produce them, we will ship them as far as we can,” said Brittnany Hoback, executive director of the building’s food rescue wing, River Cities Harvest.
“We were able to get our hands on files to make these face shield masks, so yesterday was kind of our dry run to see if the file is going to work on our 3D printers. We went ahead and started working, and right now we have four of them made.”
Hoback said the problem the team has come across has been lack of materials, specifically clear plastic and filaments.
“We’ve had a lot of other people jump on this bandwagon; they want to help get the elastic, help get the foam, they want to give us money to buy more filament, because there are a lot of companies out there that are 3D printing these things, so we’re trying to gather as much as we can so we can actually print the plastic,” Hoback said.
“And we’re trying to get our hands on those as quickly as possible. We’re about 24 hours in, and we’re all scrambling.”
Diamond Lewis, a local business owner, made a large donation of filament to the initiative — enough to produce about 300 masks.
“Somehow I remembered that I had a box of filament down at one of the businesses, I was so excited, I had 10 boxes to donate to them,” he said.
“This amazes me, and it’s already brought on several other people who have their own 3D printers looking for the file who can make a few shields.”
Lewis said he is blessed to be a part of such a strong and compassionate community.
“I have no worries in Ashland when it comes to a time when we need to pull together; people just keep stepping up,” Lewis said. “We’re all here for each other.”
According to Hoback, the shields will be donated within the Tri-State, but the organizations are also willing to ship them elsewhere if necessary.
More information on how to donate can be found on the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Facebook page.