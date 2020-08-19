Sheriff John Ferguson was the son of wealthy slave owner, James “Jimmy” Ferguson, who lived just south of Trout’s Hill at the Forks of Twelve Pole Creek on what is today called Big Branch Road.
In 1825, Jimmy Ferguson married Mary Polly Bromley, the daughter of William and Mary Bromley who lived on Bromley Ridge near Fort Gay. Mary Bromley Ferguson was a sister to John Bromley who served as sheriff in the mid-1850s. Jimmy and Mary Ferguson built a large stone house on the farm and cultivated hundreds of acres at the Forks of Twelve Pole Creek.
The couple had seven sons and one daughter. Their second son was John Ferguson who was born in 1829 and grew to adulthood on his father’s farm. As one of the wealthiest men in Wayne County, Jimmy Ferguson soon entered politics and served in the Virginia legislature. He also took part in the Virginia Constitutional Convention.
In about that same year, John Ferguson married Amanda Morris, and their first child was born the following year. Six more would follow by 1860.
By 1850, Jimmy Ferguson owned ten slaves, one of the largest holdings in Wayne County. John Ferguson was said to be the slave master on his father’s farm. Two years later, John was serving as a constable, his first foray into law enforcement.
In 1858, twenty-nine year old John Ferguson was elected sheriff of Wayne County. On January 10, 1860, Sheriff Ferguson went before the Wayne County Court and had his brother Harvey Ferguson and James Stone appointed deputy sheriffs. In March of that year, William Ferguson, likely the sheriff’s brother, was listed as a deputy sheriff as well. John Ferguson’s term of sheriff lasted until the end of 1860.
In 1861, the Virginia legislature discussed a “relief bill” for former sheriff John Ferguson. The reason for this is unknown.
When the Civil War erupted in 1861, Jimmy Ferguson sided with the South. He urged his sons to join the Confederate Army, and five of them did so. Former sheriff John Ferguson and his four brothers, William, Samuel J., Wade Hutch, Harvey, and Wayne, all enlisted in Confederate units. All but John served in Company K of the 8th Virginia Cavalry which was composed of men from Wayne County. John, on the other hand, reportedly served as a captain in another unit.
In early July of 1863, Captain John Ferguson took part in the Battle of Gettysburg. Prior to engaging enemy forces, John supposedly berated another soldier who was terrified. Ferguson told the man he should be shot for cowardice. Shortly thereafter, a bullet struck John in the eye and he fell to the ground severely wounded. In his last moments, John felt remorse for his harsh words to his scared comrade and asked that his sword be given to the man. His wound proved fatal, and John Ferguson died at Gettysburg. He was buried there amongst the thousands of others who fell.
The tales of John’s actions on his final day were carried back to Wayne County by another soldier who witnessed them. John’s wife Amanda was forced to raise their six children as a single mother.
Tragically, John’s brother Harvey, who had served as his deputy sheriff before the war, was wounded and died at Harrisonburg, Virginia on August 24, 1864. Jimmy Ferguson had lost two of his sons in the war he encouraged them to fight. Jimmy lived to old age of eighty-nine and died in 1894.
John Ferguson’s youngest brother, Wayne P. Ferguson, would later become a very prominent figure in Wayne County. He served in the State Senate and was heavily involved with business ventures in the county including coal mining and railroads.
