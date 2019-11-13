WAYNE COUNTY — Veterans Day has long been revered as a time to thank those who sacrificed their safety and well-being by serving in the United States Armed Forces.
This year, students at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary and Fort Gay PreK-8 took an extra step in showing their appreciation for two select individuals — heroes — during Veteran’s Day celebrations last Thursday morning.
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams is a busy man, especially around Veterans Day. The nonagenarian was the Grand Marshall of the Veterans Day Parade in New York City and also made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night.
Before his weekend travels, Williams spoke to the student body at CKES about the importance of honoring those individuals who have served and sacrificed themselves for the freedoms we enjoy in the United States.
“There are some of you that have a member of the family that sacrificed something so you could live with the privileges you do today. There were many sacrifices made under this flag so you and I can live in a free America,” Williams said.
“May Old Glory always fly high.”
After speaking, Williams was presented with a portrait of himself drawn by CKES Art teacher Tim Decker. The backdrop to the image was an American flag made with hand-prints from the elementary students.
Fort Gay PreK-8 students and staff hosted also hosted a Veterans Day ceremony with various presentations and performances by the student body and a special recognition for one military Veteran.
John T. Copley was born in Williamson, West Virginia, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1963 and served until May 1966 when he was honorably discharged. He earned several medals over the tenure of his service, but had never received them until last Thursday.
In 1965, Copley was recommended for the Soldier’s Medal for his heroic actions during a resupply mission in Saigon. While he was within the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy, the building exploded by an enemy bombing.
Copley ran into the building that was still burning, sifting through debris and rescuing people who were trapped inside. Decades later, that service and sacrifice was properly recognized.
During a Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Gay PreK-8 last Thursday, Copley was presented with the medals he earned so many years ago, including the Soldier’s Medal.
Copley, who was kept in the dark about the presentation, said he was grateful to be recognized for his heroic actions that occurred decades ago.
“It’s been a long time since I earned them but I appreciate the fact that people wanted to present the medals to me,” he said.
While his accomplishments and acts of valor were described to those in attendance, Copley said it brought back vivid memories of the day he earned the Soldier’s Medal.
The Tolsia High JROTC participated in the ceremony, as well as a similar presentation at Crum PreK-8, with a presentation honoring all branches of service.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.