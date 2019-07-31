KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Six local teens were among the 52nd class to complete The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, a West Virginia National Guard Program, including two from Wayne County.
Commencement exercises for Class 1-19 took place June 14 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. A total of 155 graduates from 35 counties across the state successfully completed the requirements for graduation. Maj. Gen. James Hoyer congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
The following cadets participated from Cabell, Putnam, and Wayne counties:
— Cadet Lester Hale, brother of Candice Hysell of Kenova, was in Platoon 3. Cadet Hale was recognized for receiving the Level One PT, Mentorship, S2C Award (2), as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Hale served in the following leadership positions: Assistant Platoon Leader.
— Cadet Jordan Plybon, son of Donnie and Jacqueline Plybon of Prichard, was in Platoon 5. Cadet Plybon was recognized for receiving the Honor's List, Mentorship, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
— Cadet Sean Gordon, grandson of Tralonni Gordon of Eleanor, was in Platoon 3. Cadet Gordon was recognized for receiving the Instructor's List, Mentorship, S2C Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
— Cadet Ethan Hackman, son of William Hackman and Jennifer Todd of Hurricane, was in Platoon 3. Cadet Hackman was recognized for receiving the Level One PT, Mentorship, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Hackman served in the following leadership positions: Platoon Leader.
— Cadet Tina McCormick, daughter of Fred and Amber McCormick of Salt Rock, was in Platoon 3. Cadet McCormick was recognized for receiving the Honor's List, Mentorship, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
— Cadet Rico Rivera, son of Letonia Hughes and Michael Rivera of Huntington, was in Platoon 5. Cadet Rivera was recognized for receiving the Level One PT, Mentorship, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. In addition to classroom studies, the Cadets traveled to the State's Capitol in Charleston.
Cadets in this class provided 9,210.50 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as American Red Cross (Blood Drive), Trout for Cheat, Preston County Senior Citizens, Boy Scouts of America, Kingwood and Reedsville VFD, Preston County Animal Shelter, Arthurdale Heritage, Knights of Columbus, Preston County Schools, Chestnut Ridge Park, Shaffer Heritage Farms, Christian Help, and the town of Bruceton Mills.
Following graduation, these cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-20 that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.