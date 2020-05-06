KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-19 as the 53rd class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program, including three from Wayne County. Commencement exercises were hosted Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 148 graduates from 31 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation.
Major General James Hoyer congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
Cadet Elizabeth Ball, daughter of Autumn and Jeffrey Hodge of Wayne and Gary and Amy Ball of Pritchard, was in Platoon 1. Cadet Ball was recognized for receiving the Overall Most Improved, 3-D Award, Commandant’s Cup, S2C Award, Instructor’s List (2), Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Ashley Smith, daughter of Jeffery and Gina Smith of Wayne, was in Platoon 5. Cadet Smith was recognized for receiving the Overall Most Improved, Instructor’s List (2), Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Andrew Staley, grandson of Brenda Meadows of Huntington and son of Casey Staley of Prichard, was in Platoon 6. Cadet Staley was recognized for receiving the Physical Training Award, Health Ribbon, Level I PT Award (4), Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating Cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. In addition to classroom studies, the Cadets traveled to the State’s Capitol in Charleston. Cadets in this class provided 8,345.25 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as American Red Cross (Blood Drive), Trout for Cheat, Preston County Senior Citizens, Kingwood and Reedsville VFD, Preston County Animal Shelter, Arthurdale Heritage, Operation Christmas Child, Preston County Schools, Shaffer Heritage Farms, Christian Help, and the Preston County Football League.
Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment. Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-20 that begins in July. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.